An island in the Godavari where the tricolor has stopped fluttering for years

August 15, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - EDURLAMMA LANKA (EAST GODAVARI)

Inhabited by around 200 fisherfolk, Edurlamma Lanka, a tiny island, has bid farewell to Independence Day celebrations for four consecutive years, including the 77th Independence Day this Tuesday. Nestled within the heart of the Godavari River and adjacent to the arch-bridge in Rajamahendravaram city, this picturesque island paints a stark picture of uncelebrated patriotism.

For over 30 children, Independence Day has become a distant concept, slipping through the fingers of their experience. Many among them have never had the opportunity to attend a single flag-hosting ceremony.

Malladi Sai Kumar provides insight into why the island has forsaken its celebrations: “Four to five years ago, our school building was washed away in a flood from the Godavari. Since then, the school hasn’t been rebuilt, and primary education remains out of our reach. With no school or teacher, who will organise Independence Day celebrations for the children?” Like his counterparts, Mr. Sai Kumar operates a fishing boat on the Godavari to sustain his livelihood.

The previous school was constructed with asbestos sheets. During its existence, the Andhra Pradesh government dispatched a teacher and organized a boat to transport both teachers and the Midday Meal provisions. These fisherfolk families migrated from Yanam decades ago, establishing themselves here by making their living through fishing in the river.

No bond

“We’ve lost the connection to Independence Day and Republic Day since the school was swept away in the flood. This past Tuesday (August 15, 2023), like any other day, we went to the river for fishing and returned. Our children played together, no complaints about missing the Independence Day celebrations,” Sai Kumar added.

When contacted in July, East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha expressed her powerlessness to ensure education access on the island, given the Yanam migrant fisherfolk. “We might explore the possibility of a temporary education facility,” stated Ms. Madhavilatha. By August 15, no progress had been made, and the island still lacked any form of educational institution.

However, East Godavari District Education Officer S. Abraham announced that a joint survey would soon be undertaken to assess the condition of children’s education on the island.

In recent years, the fisherfolk have begun taking their school-dropout boys along for fishing trips. Conversely, the girls who have left school remain homebound, shouldering household responsibilities to assist their parents. Nearly all the women journey to Rajamahendravaram city daily to sell their catch.

On Tuesday, Pemmadi Srinivas, whose two daughters have discontinued their education, took a few moments in the city to witness Independence Day celebrations before returning to the island. “I felt a sense of joy seeing the Independence Day festivities at a petrol station in the city before returning to our island on Tuesday. However, the children on our island miss these celebrations each year due to the absence of a school,” shared Mr. Srinivas.

