An intervention to get an Aadhaar

GUNTUR

18 June 2021 23:17 IST

Collector's immediate response ensures relief for differently abled woman

It was a distress message sent on WhatsApp by a woman, who was unable to get her differently abled sister enrolled for an Aadhaar card, to District Collector Vivek Yadav on Thursday night that got things moving for her.

Shanti Lakshmi, a resident of Nadikudi village in Narayanapur mandal, sent a message to the District Collector on Thursday night narrating her plight of not being able to enrol her sister, Boddu Chinna, 39, at any Aadhaar Enrollment Centre and thus being deprived of benefits of various welfare schemes of both the State and Central governments.

“My differently abled sister shares the same enrolment number as mine, and all my attempts to get her enrolled were futile, as her 10 fingers have become numb. The personnel at Aadhaar Centre have turned us away saying that porting could not be done as they could not take biometric fingerprints due to her condition. It has been an ordeal for the last two years, and so I decided to write a mail to the Collector,” said Ms. Shanthi Lakshmi.

Moved by her condition, Mr. Yadav on Friday directed the incharge Tahsildar Ramavat Venkateswara Naik to visit her and get her enrolled. Mr. Naik went to the house and found the woman in an extremely pitiable condition and hence arranged his own car to get her to the nearest Aadhaar centre.

The personnel were able to capture her Iris image and successfully completed the source capturing and porting was done successfully.

Finally, the woman was able to get her enrollment for getting a Aadhaar Card and soon she will be able to access all welfare schemes.