An insightful short film

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 July 2020 23:36 IST

A short film Hindya, made by an independent film-maker from Coimbatore Siddharth in association with Roop P.S. of Visakhapatnam got more than 70,000 views within six days of its release on BVC Studios on Youtube.

The film deals with the controversial subject of lynching of a member of one community by another due to wrong notions and disbelief in the social practices of others. Roop and Siddharth had discussed the subject for their short film after the CAA and NRC became topics of debate all over the country.

“I wanted to work as the director of photography (DOP) for this film but I could not go there in view of the lockdown. I ended up being the film presenter,” says Mr. Roop, who is the creative head of BVC Studios.

Thes short film has won over a dozen film festival awards at the inter-collegiate level in Tamil Nadu apart from State-level awards, he adds.