An initiative to promote e-mobility in a big way in Andhra Pradesh

AP-Transco JMD (Vigilance) B. Malla Reddy driving an electric vehicle at a campaign launched in Vijayawada on Friday.

April 22, 2022 21:22 IST

A.P. power utilities launch ‘Go Electric’ campaign to spread awareness

The government is taking productive measures to promote electric vehicles and establish charging infrastructure to increase energy security, control pollution and improve air quality, according to Energy Secretary B. Sreedhar.

Speaking as part of a ‘Go Electric’ campaign of the Andhra Pradesh power utilities on Friday, Mr. Sreedhar said the objective was to spread awareness on the benefits of e-mobility and electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the State.

The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), in collaboration with the A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), organised an exhibition of electric vehicles – two-wheelers, three wheelers and four-wheelers, at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada, followed by a roadshow.

Dual challenge

Referring to the dual challenge of dependence on crude oil imports and the constant battle for cleaner and greener future, Mr. Sreedhar said the ‘Go Electric’ campaign was designed to address these two by educating the people on the advantages of electric mobility and a sustainable transportation ecosystem.

AP-Transco Joint Managing Director (Vigilance) B. Malla Reddy said fossil fuels such as coal and petroleum products, and natural gas used in our daily lives would get exhausted in the near future, and use of electric vehicles was an alternative that could help protect the environment and ensure well-being of the people.

He said all employees would get actively involved in the campaign and promote e-mobility in a big way.

The NREDCAP has identified 4,000 locations for setting up charging stations in the State, and 10 developers have been registered for their establishment. The corporation has also formulated a scheme to provide electric bikes to the government employees on instalment basis, and has also entered into an agreement with Dhanalaxmi Bank and Bank of Baroda to provide loans to government employees under the scheme.

Officials of the corporation have informed that the benefits of the scheme include an interest rate of only 9%, the first instalment is considered an upfront payment, and electric two-wheelers (with AMC / without AMC) can be registered and obtained on the EVNREDCAP portal.