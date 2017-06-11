An initiative to check fatalities in road accidents

The police with a firm resolve to check fatalities in road accidents and also minimise the effect of the accidents at several areas in and around the city has drawn up a strategy. As many as 11 junctions where the rate of fatal accidents is high would be monitored by teams of police personnel with each being provided a special road safety vehicle.

In collaboration with the Andhra Hospitals, 60 police personnel were given training in basic life support (BLS) care and first aid techniques to help accident victims in the ‘platinum 10’ minutes of trauma.

The hospital has also donated stretchers and ambu bag used to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the accident victims. At a programme held here, Commissioner of Police D. Gautam Sawang distributed the emergency kits to the police personnel.

He said, “A detailed study was conducted to strategically place the road safety vehicles and police teams to rescue accident victims. There were only six 108 vehicles for the city, but 11 road safety vehicles of police were positioned on roads. In the first one month, we achieved at least 30% reduction in fatal accidents. About 40 persons injured in road accidents were rescued and quickly rushed to nearby hospitals.”

Traffic wardens

Mr. Sawang said citizens trained as ‘traffic wardens’ would be roped in for traffic services as part of the initiative to involve public in traffic management.

DCP G. Pala Raju said the department was also planning to integrate all information needed in situations of emergency on the ‘4th Lion’ mobile application and also provide additional features that help accident victims send information to relatives immediately.

DCP (traffic) T.K. Rana said the road safety vehicles would be focusing on reducing fatal accidents.

As part it, the police would look into various issues like road infrastructure, engineering and others in order to bring down the accident rate.

Later, P.V. Ramana Murthy, MD of Andhra Hospitals, was felicitated by Mr. Sawang and other police officers for taking forward the initiative.