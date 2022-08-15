An iconic structure that inspires patriotism

P. Samuel Jonathan NARSARAOPET
August 15, 2022 12:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Vidadala Rajani, MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti at the installation of the flagpole, at Narsaraopet on Sunday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

The gateway to Palnadu district, a town steeped in valour and tradition, has now got a new attraction, the Tricolour fluttering atop a 100-foot flagpole and a beautiful park.

On the eve of the 75th Independence Day, Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti thought it befitting to install the national flag atop the flagpole set up on a pedestal at the intersection of Guntur and Narasaraopet road, that could well become the most popular point in the town.

Mr. Siva Sankar had earlier organised a rally with the national flag measuring 1,000 metres on the main road in the town, an event that triggered enthusiasm among the people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Health Vidadala Rajani said the iconic flag would inspire people to reminisce the many sacrifices made by the freedom fighters. The Minister later felicitated the donors of the flag and those who contributed towards construction of the park.

MLA of Narasaraopet Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy spoke.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app