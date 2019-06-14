An hour well spent!

A sense of time and brevity of speeches are becoming a distinct trademark of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister, who is becoming known for his punctuality in holding official review meetings, showed it in action as he wound up the ‘Rajanna Badibata’, a public meeting to initiate children into the schooling system, by 11.45 a.m.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who arrived at 10.45 a.m., quickly moved across to the area where the children were waiting with their slates.

After greeting the parents and teachers, he had two children sit on his lap and made them to write letters in English.

He appeared to be enjoying the moment he spent with the children and interacted with them for a few minutes.

In his address that lasted for just 15 minutes, he unveiled his vision for revamping the education sector by developing infrastructure in government schools while hinting at regulating the fee structure in private schools.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy left the venue after spending a little over an hour.

Officials, who were used to waiting for hours for such programmes earlier, were seen heaving a sigh of relief and appreciating the Chief Minister for his time sense.