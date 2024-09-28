ADVERTISEMENT

An epitome of a bond between two soldiers  
Published - September 28, 2024 10:02 am IST - MADHAVARAM

A life-size statue of an Indian Army soldier, erected by his father who is also a retired soldier, is set to inspire the village youth to serve the country at the frontiers

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

A life-size statue of Nk. Vempalli Kali Krishna Prasad erected by his father and retired Army soldier Havildar Manga Raju in their family’s paddy field at the entry of Madhavaram village in East Godavari district. | Photo Credit: T. Appala Naidu

For 67-year-old Havildar Vempalli Manga Raju, monitoring a screen in a corner of his home has become an essential part of his retirement routine. The screen streams a live video feed of a life-sized statue of his beloved son, Naik Kali Krishna Prasad, who tragically passed away in July 2023 after a sudden illness while on a short leave.

Krishna Prasad enrolled in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) of the Indian Army as a soldier in 2009. By 2023, he rose to become Naik and was posted at Akhnoor in Jammu & Kashmir. Born in Tenga valley of Arunachal Pradesh in 1984, Krishna Prasad had served in the Indian Army for 14 years. He left behind his wife Pallavi, and children Chandra Raja Mouni and Chandrakala.

“My two sons might have drawn inspiration from my life and my village, in which every household still encourages its men to join the defence services. They never had to consult me on whether to enrol in the Indian Army or not. But both of them did,” said Mr. Manga Raju. 

Krishna Prasad’s brother, Satish, is now a Havildar serving in the Indian Army’s Madras Engineer Group (MEG), the same regiment their father served in for 17 years.

A devastating shock

“All of a sudden, my retirement life came to a standstill with the death of my younger son in 2023,” said Manga Raju. The grief plunged him into depression, and the trauma haunted him daily.

“My father was not able to deal with the loss of my brother. So, our family decided to install a life sized statue of my brother in our paddy field, where my father could see him,” said Krishna Prasad’s sister, Bindu. The family spent ₹13 lakh on the statue, which was installed in January. The statue depicts Krishna Prasad fully decorated in his Indian Army uniform, complete with a hat and other military adornments.

However, this statue presented a new emotional challenge for Mr. Manga Raju. “At first, I used to visit my farm field to see my son’s statue regularly. But over time, I stopped visiting it because each visit was a painful reminder that he is no longer with us,” he said, tearfully.

To cope with this, the family installed a CCTV surveillance system at the statue’s location. A monitor inside the house allows Mr. Manga Raju to view the statue at any time. “Now, I can see my son whenever I want, without the pain of physically visiting the field,” he added.

Source of inspiration

Ex-Army soldier and childhood friend of Krishna Prasad, Bandreddi Srinivasa Rao, shared his thoughts on the significance of the statue. “Krishna Prasad’s statue stands by the bank of an irrigation canal of the Godavari, at the entrance of our village. It’s not only a personal memorial for his father but a symbol of pride for the entire village, which has a long tradition of encouraging its youth to join the defence services.”

Srinivasa Rao fondly recalled a special memory: “In 2020, both Krishna Prasad and I were posted in Mathura. It was the first time since joining the Indian Army that we were in the same city. We spent those days together, sharing memories from our childhood and our service.”

The statue of Naik Krishna Prasad now stands as a beacon of inspiration, a reminder of the sacrifices made by his family and his village, and a testament to their enduring commitment to serving the nation.

