An effort for 'parivarthana' among youth yielding result

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has complimented the police for offering jobs to the unemployed youth of the families who shun ID liquor brewing and selling, in just a month, under the ‘Parivarthana’ programme.

The Minister, along with Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, Revenue Divisional Officer (RD) Khajavali, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ASP Vakul Jindal, P.V.N.R. Group Private Limited chairman Gopichand and others handed over appointment letters to the selected candidates, at a programme held here on Wednesday.

To stop ID liquor business and bring a change in thandas (tribal villages), SC Colonies and other villages, the Krishna district police organised ‘Parivarthana’ in Kruthivennu, Chatrai, Bantumilli and other mandals and convinced the locals to stop arrack brewing and selling. Police, Revenue, Excise and other departments' officials assured the youth of providing jobs and arranged ‘job melas’ in the villages in the last few days.

“About 500 youth, who completed SSC, intermediate, ITI, diploma, degree, MA, TTC, B.Ed., MBA, MCA, B. Tech and M. Tech from Podu, Ramavarapu Modhi, Nidamarru, Pedana, Pothanapalli, Chinna Gollapalem, Kandriga, Chinna Thanda, Reddygudem, Pedda Thanda and other villages turned up for interviews,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

While handing over the appointment letters, the Minister appealed to the selected candidates to lead fresh and dignified lives and focus on developing their villages.

“I request the youth who got selected for jobs to focus on improving skills, acquire experience, settle in life and try to bring a good name to parents, the motherland and the State,” Mr. Nani said.

P.V.N.R. Group chairman Gopichand, who arranged the recruitment process, said representatives from Kia Motors, Rockmen Industries Limited, Jyothi Infra Services, Hinduja Global Services, Kotak Mahindra, Apollo Pharmacy and other companies attended the ‘job mela’.

Mr. Jindal said in many villages women came forward to stop ID liquor brewing and took pledge in this regard. They handed over the utensils, cans, drums and the raw material being used for preparing arrack, he said.

‘Priority for locals’

The SP said that priority would be given to the local youth in the recruitment of government posts in various departments, and discussions were held with the heads of various organisations and departments. Jobs would be provided to the remaining youth in the thandas and other villages in the next phase of ‘job melas’ planned under ‘Parivarthana' programme, Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.

Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) B. Srinivasulu, Dharmendra, Mehabub Basha, CIs Chandrashekar, Kondaiah, Shekar Babu and public representatives participated in the programme.