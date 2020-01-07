An appeal to locate Capital in Greater Rayalaseema region

A group of like-minded people, which included former Ministers and MLAs, retired bureaucrats, and advocates, from the ‘Greater Rayalaseema’ region has asked the high-power committee constituted by the State government to study the reports of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the G.N. Rao Committee to recommend the region as the Capital.

In a letter to the high-power committee on Tuesday, members of the group urged it to establish the Capital in Rayalaseema, considering the sacrifices made by the people of the region.

Former MPs Gangula Prathap Reddy and M.V. Mysura Reddy, former Ministers S. Sailajanath and R. Chenga Reddy, former MLAs K. Madana Mohana Reddy, K. Madhusudhan Gupta, and V. Shivarama Krishna Rao, and former DGPs Anjaneya Reddy and Dinesh Reddy were among those who took part in the meeting.

In the letter, they recalled the sacrifices made by thousands of farmers who had parted with their land for the Srisailam reservoir project decades ago.

“The people of Rayalaseema have sacrificed a lot. They let go the opportunity of having Kurnool as the Capital,” the signatories to the letter said.

Members of the G.N. Rao Committee and the BCG might not have considered the sentiments, sacrifices, feelings and rights of the people while preparing their reports, they said.

“We, as people of the region, underline the need to consider the people’s aspirations while selecting the Capital,” they said.

“We consider it our right to ask for re-establishing the Capital in the Greater Rayalaseema region,” they added.