An app to ensure zero contact administration

CHITTOOR

29 August 2020 23:53 IST

With the pandemic raging in the country, the importance of staying indoors and maintaining physical distancing cannot be stressed enough. While educational institutions and companies have shifted to working from home, there was a need for a contact-less administration too.

To bridge the gap, ‘Mana MLA’ – a QR Code-based Android app – was launched at Valmikipuram, the hometown of Piler MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, on Saturday. The App is the brainchild of MLA’s son and a business management professional C. Sai Krishna Reddy (24).

It addresses issues at the doorstep and people need not run around offices or persons to get their work done, says Mr. Krishna Reddy. The need for such an app came about when cases in the district were on the rise, he adds.

“The Android app encompasses every duty an MLA discharges, a grievance address system, government projects-related data, appointments, schedules, and digitalized letters to name a few. It also reduces the burden of carrying files and paperwork for an MLA. Rajampeta MP Peddireddi Mithun Reddy was a huge inspiration for me” he explainsadding that he intended the App as a gift to his father.

Apart from ensuring zero-contact communication, it also offers a digital panacea to remove political bias in extending the government’s welfare schemes to all. “The objective is to have accountability, transparency and effective utilization in government services. The app, designed with the concept of micro-management, will directly address public grievances without any political, social, religious or personal bias,” he says.

How to use

The public can scan the QR code on stickers which would be strategically pasted in government offices, bus stands, tea shops and prime public places. A link will show up which leads to the webpage. The individual will need to enter their name, phone number, choose the concerned department, choose concerned village volunteer, and can also attach a document or photo which is optional. The public are thoroughly guided by step-by-step instructions on every sticker. All the valid issues would be looked into and addressed within 24 hours.

Sai Krishna Reddy said that though the App would presently cater to the requirement of his father, he had plans to get it integrated with the Real Time Governance (RTG) for wider public utility.