An anganwadi with no power supply

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 March 2021 00:47 IST

Locals say the connection was stopped due to non-payment of bills; children bear the brunt of official apathy

As the clock strikes 10 a.m., tiny tots from in and around Adarsh Nagar troop into the Anganwadi centre in their locality.

However, their enthusiasm for the day is short-lived as they start feeling hot and stuffy within minutes. The reason? None of the ceiling fans work.

“It’s not that the ceiling fans are out of order. We can’t turn them on as there is no electricity connection to the school,” said V. Padma, who has been working at the Anganwadi centre located in Ward 17 of Zone III for the past 12 years.

Ms. Padma said that while there was no electricity connection to the school even when she had joined, the centre was given power supply for a period of three years in between. However, it was again disconnected for reasons only known to authorities concerned.

Some residents allege that officials of the electricity department have taken away the meter and fuse as the officials in charge of the Anganwadi centre did not pay the power bills. However, several years have passed, but the officials have not bothered to resolve the issue, they rued.

The issue came to light recently when B. Bhanu Sri, a contender from the Jana Sena Party for the ULB polls from Ward 17, campaigned in the area along with her husband Srinivasa Patnaik. Mr. Patnaik then highlighted the issue hoping to ensure power connectivity to the school.

Around 40 children are enrolled at the Anganwadi centre. Teachers take classes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Following instructions from the government, awareness programmes for pregnant women and adolescent girls are also conducted at the Anganwadi centre frequently. All activities are being conducted without electricity for several years now.

Pleas go in vain

The Anganwadi centre, located in the midst of a sprawling suburb, is in stark contrast to its surroundings.

“Right next to the Anganwadi centre, there is a Ward Sachivalayam office. Despite asking them for help, none of the staff have responded till now. Moreover, the Sachivalayam office has computers, air-conditioners and all facilities. Parents complain that children suffer from dehydration and nausea due to the heat, especially during summer,” said locals.

Gopamma, a resident from the area, said that the centre was in a dilapidated condition a few years ago. The government then provided electricity connection, laid tiles and constructed a bathroom. A few months later, the officials took away the meter apparently due to non-payment of bills, she said.

“Very often, my daughter comes home in the middle of the class due to suffocation. The centre does not even have proper drinking water supply,” said Raju, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, whose four-year-old daughter Bhavya Sri studies at the Anganwadi centre. He also complained that many locals dump their household waste right at the entrance of the centre.

T. Srinivas, a research scholar from Andhra University, said that the issue was taken up before the Women & Child Welfare Department, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), as well as local politicians, but none of them have taken action.