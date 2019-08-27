An agonising wait for last four years

It has been an endless wait for medical certificate for a 41-year-old differently-abled person here.

The person, Y. Vishnu Sarma suffering from visual impairment, said he has been running from pillar to post since 2015. But the much-needed medical certificate has remained elusive despite several pleas with the authorities concerned, he lamented before submitting a petition to the authorities on ‘Grievances day'.

The person suffering from myopia and diabetes was at the wits’ end as his certificate had been transferred to Chirala town though he has been living in Ongole.

He wanted the authorities to issue medical certificate in Ongole itself without any further delay for him to claim pension and meet his medical expenses. He also underwent cardiac surgery in 2003 for a heart hole during birth and might require another heart surgery in future, he explained.