An act of political vendetta: Payyavula

The demolition of Praja Vedika without making any alternative arrangement is nothing but pursuing a vendetta against Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, Uravakonda TDP MLA Pyyavula Keshav has alleged.

Reacting to the overnight demolition of the structure at Undavalli after terming it as illegal, Mr. Keshav said here on Wednesday that just because Mr. Naidu had sought the government’s permission to use it for party purposes till the TDP office gets ready, the building was brought down.

“We will see with how much swiftness they can act against the other 30-odd constructions. They will beat a retreat sighting the court cases,” he pointed out. “The building in which Mr. Naidu is staying was constructed during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy regime. The former Chief Minister wants to stay away from crowded Vijayawada colonies so that people are not put to inconvenience,” the TDP MLA said.