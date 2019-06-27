An act of political vendetta: Payyavula

The demolition of Praja Vedika without making any alternative arrangement is nothing but pursuing a vendetta against Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, Uravakonda TDP MLA Pyyavula Keshav has alleged.
Reacting to the overnight demolition of the structure at Undavalli after terming it as illegal, Mr. Keshav said here on Wednesday that just because Mr. Naidu had sought the government’s permission to use it for party purposes till the TDP office gets ready, the building was brought down.
“We will see with how much swiftness they can act against the other 30-odd constructions. They will beat a retreat sighting the court cases,” he pointed out. “The building in which Mr. Naidu is staying was constructed during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy regime. The former Chief Minister wants to stay away from crowded Vijayawada colonies so that people are not put to inconvenience,” the TDP MLA said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor