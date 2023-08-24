HamberMenu
Amul to handhold organic farmers 

August 24, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Amul (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited) has expressed its willingness to procure products of the organic farmers. Amul has assured the farmers that it has no objection to procure their organic products if they possess certificates issued by the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha.

Officials of agriculture, horticulture, SERP, Rythu Bazar Markfed, Srinidhi and other departments held discussions with Amul representatives on Wednesday. Rythu Sadhikara Samstha Executive Vice Chairman T. Vijaykumar, SERP CEO A.M. Imtiyaz, Markfed MD Praveen Pandey, Amul Organic Division Head Nimit Doshi, brand manager Kamalani and others were present.

Mr. Vijay Kumar told them that 8.5 lakh farmers were into organic farming in the State. Of this, 1.5 lakh farmers were totally following natural farming practices. It was necessary to relax the rules relating to the issuance of certificates to organic products, he said.

