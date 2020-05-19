Amphan likely to bring isolated rain to coastal A.P.

Even as the super cyclonic storm Amphan spared the State, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to experience isolated heavy falls under its influence during the next 24 hours, the meteorology officials said on Tuesday.

The weather system over the Bay of Bengal moved north-east wards and lay centred as an extremely severe cyclonic storm 360 km off Paradip in Odisha and 510 km off Digha in West Bengal on Tuesday.

“The super cyclonic storm is very likely to cross the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh close to Sundarbans in the afternoon or evening of May 20, with the maximum wind speed of 165 km per hour, gusting to 185 km per hour,” a communiqué released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather system is being monitored by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) in Visakhapatnam. Squally winds, with speed reaching 55 km per hour, gusting to 65 km per hour hour, are likely to blow along and off coastal A.P.

Fishermen cautioned

“The sea condition off A.P. coast may remain rough and fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea till Wednesday evening,” said V.V. Bhaskar, Director of CWC, Vizag.