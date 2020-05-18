Andhra Pradesh

Ammonia leak from ice factory in East Godavaricreates panic

Ammonia gas leak from an ice factory at Visveswarayapuram of Malikipuram mandal in East Godavari district created panic on Monday. Scores of families fled from their houses due to fear. However, there was no casualty as per the latest reports.

East Godavari district fire officer Ch. Ratna Babu said the leak was reported around 6.30 p.m. while the crew was preparing to resume the operations following relaxations in the lockdown.

The unit, identified as Sri Venkateswara Ice factory, supplies ice for the aqua industry in Amalapuram and its surrounding areas. Ammonia has leaked from three cylinders, each containing 50 kilos of the gas. As many as ten cylinders were in the factory at that time. “The leak has been plugged with the support of ONGC. However, people from surrounding villages have been evacuated as a precaution,” said Mr. Ratna Babu.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coastal Andhra
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:50:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ammonia-leak-from-ice-factory-in-east-godavari-creates-panic/article31618311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY