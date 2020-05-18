Ammonia leak from ice factory in East Godavaricreates panic

Ammonia gas leak from an ice factory at Visveswarayapuram of Malikipuram mandal in East Godavari district created panic on Monday. Scores of families fled from their houses due to fear. However, there was no casualty as per the latest reports.
East Godavari district fire officer Ch. Ratna Babu said the leak was reported around 6.30 p.m. while the crew was preparing to resume the operations following relaxations in the lockdown.
The unit, identified as Sri Venkateswara Ice factory, supplies ice for the aqua industry in Amalapuram and its surrounding areas. Ammonia has leaked from three cylinders, each containing 50 kilos of the gas. As many as ten cylinders were in the factory at that time. “The leak has been plugged with the support of ONGC. However, people from surrounding villages have been evacuated as a precaution,” said Mr. Ratna Babu.
