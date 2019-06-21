Amma Vodi triggers scramble for admissions in government schools

Amma Vodi, an educational scheme introduced by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government mainly to check dropout rate in the State-run schools, is leading to mass enrolments in the institutions neglected thus far.

The cash incentive of ₹15,000 promised to be paid to the mothers who admit their children in school, has triggered a mad scramble for enrolments. It is not even 10 days that the schools have reopened and many municipal and government schools have dangled ‘No Admissions’ or ‘No More Seats Left’ boards to their main gates.

The Municipal High School at Subbaropet in Tadepalligudem has already closed admissions as the school does not have infrastructure and staff to accommodate more students. “We had 50 students in every section. But the number has gone up remarkably. In VI to X, we now have 120 students in each class,” says E.V. Krishna Rao, school assistant (English), of the school. The school has enrolled 100 new children in the last few days. “We had to turn away many parents as we don’t have enough classrooms or other infrastructure to accommodate more strength,” he said.

Change of trend

“Seatlu Levvu” (no seats), announces a board outside the Municipal High School in Punganur mandal in Chittoor district. A Twitterati Pagadala Ramana posted a picture of the banner and tweeted: “I had seen this in my childhood. After many years, this banner outside a State-run school comes as a visual treat.”

“The scheme is yielding good results as is evident by the crowd headed to the State schools. But the problem is that most schools do not have the infrastructure and teaching staff to handle additional strength,” said S. Ramakrishna, State president of the Municipal Teachers’ Federation and the headmaster of the Gujjanagundla Municipal High School in Guntur.

Currently, almost 45% of students are in private schools and 55% of them are in the government sector. With the government announcing the Amma Vodi scheme, many students from private schools have started migrating to government schools. “Even if 10% of them migrate to this side, we may not be able to handle it,” said Mr. Ramakrishna, whose school registered 120 admissions on Wednesday and Thursday alone.

There are also worries of the cascading effects on the expenditure incurred on free distribution of school uniforms, textbooks, mid-day meals and other factors. “Now that the parents’ march towards the government schools has started, the government will have to do the needful by improving the infrastructure and teaching staff. Reports coming in from various government schools from across the State about high rate of student enrolments are very encouraging. It is for us to retain them now,” said P. Babu Reddy, general secretary of the AP United Teachers’ Federation. He said the Chief Minister had responded favourably to their plea to add infrastructure and teaching facilities as part of the scheme.