Andhra Pradesh

‘Amma Vodi’ scheme to be launched on January 9

The government on Monday issued a G.O. MS No. 63, permitting the Director of School Education to launch the ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ scheme on January 9, for the 2020-21 academic year.

The order issued by Principal Secretary (School Education) B. Rajasekhar said that a financial assistance of ₹15,000 per annum would be provided to each mother or a recognised guardian in the below poverty line (BPL) household, irrespective of number of children in that family studying from Class I to XII in all recognised government private aided and private unaided schools/junior colleges including residential schools and junior colleges in the State.

The scheme is aimed at enhancing access to schools, ensuring quality education, regulating attendance, retention and better learning outcomes, apart from ensuring overall development of the children from Class I to Class XII, leading to higher gross enrolment ratio at primary and secondary levels of education including higher education.

