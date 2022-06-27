Amma Vodi: Rs.468.2 crore given to mothers in Krishna, NTR districts
Minister, MP hand over cheque at Machilipatnam
Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh and Machilipatnam MP V. Balashowry handed over a cheque for Rs. 202.35 crore to mothers under the Amma Vodi scheme at Machilipatnam in Krishna district on Monday.
A programme was organised in line with the Chief Minister's programme for the Statewide launch of the third phase of the Amma Vodi scheme at Machilipatnam.
The NTR district administration released Rs.265.90 crore towards the scheme in the district. Collector S. Dilli Rao along with Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi, MLC T. Kalpalatha, ZP chairperson (Krishna and NTR) U. Harika and others handed over the cheque to mothers at a programme here. Mr. Rao said there were 1,77,226 mothers eligible for the scheme in the district.
