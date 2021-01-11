Amma Vodi aims at bringing down dropout rate: Minister

GUNTUR

11 January 2021 23:41 IST

‘Government providing all necessary facilities in schools’

Minister for Home and Disaster Management Mekathoti Sucharita has said that the second instalment of ₹15,000 under the Amma Vodi scheme will ensure that no woman is deprived of an opportunity to educate their children. The Minister was speaking at the launch of second phase of Amma Vodi scheme at Sri Venkateswara Vijnana Mandir here on Monday.

“To reduce the dropout rate of girls, schools are providing all facilities. Schools are offering a special menu, uniforms and books. Top priority is being given to education to achieve total literacy,” said the Minister.

District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar said that ₹15,000 per anum would be deposited in the bank accounts of mothers who send their children to school through the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme to ensure that poverty does not come in the way of education.

Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was helping the poor to get a quality education by providing the necessary infrastructure in schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme. In addition to providing ₹15,000 to the mothers of the students under Amma Vodi, nutritious food was being served during lunch under the Jagananna Goru Mudda.

K.S. Lakshmana Rao, MLA, said the government would give priority to education, health and agriculture. Amma Vodi, Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, Jagannanna Vidyakanuka schemes were benefiting several students. He said the welfare schemes being implemented by the government in the education sector would help increase literacy among the poor and weaker sections.

‘Quite beneficial’

Another MLA A.S. Ramakrishna said the Amma Vodi, which was quite beneficial, was being held in a festive atmosphere. He urged teachers, parents, officials and public representatives to ensure that the welfare schemes being implemented by the government would be a model for other States.

Mohammad Mustafa, MLA, said that for the second time in a row, the State credited ₹15,000 in the accounts of the mothers of students. In addition to education, the Chief Minister brought about revolutionary changes in various sectors.

Maddali Giridhar, MLA, and others spoke.