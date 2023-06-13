Amit Shah’s Visakhapatnam tour helps strengthen the party in North Andhra, says BJP

June 13, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State executive committee member and in-charge of Etcherla constituency Nadukuditi Eswara Rao, on Monday, said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s successful public meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, paved a strong path for the strengthening of the party ahead of 2024 general elections.

He said that Amit Shah’s statement about winning 20 Parliament seats in Andhra Pradesh indicated that the party’s high command had put special focus on the State politics on the lines of West Bengal and North Eastern States.

Mr. Eswara Rao, who led a big delegation from Etcherla to Shah’s meeting, exuded confidence that the party would win many seats in the Srikakulam district also, as people were not happy with regional parties.

He strongly objected to the Left parties’ protest rallies against Shah’s tour and opined that those parties were struggling to prove their existence in Andhra Pradesh politics.