Amit Shah lays stone virtually for 108-ft statue of Lord Rama coming up at Mantralayam in A.P.

July 23, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANTRALAYAM (Nandyal district)

The ₹300 crore panchaloha statue is being made by the sculptor who designed the Statue of Unity in Gujarat

The Hindu Bureau

The design of the project proposed to be built in a 10-acre plot at Mantralayam in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stone in the virtual mode for what is claimed to be the country’s tallest statue for Sri Rama, coming up at Mantralayam in Nandyal district.

The 108-foot-tall statue made of ‘panchaloha’ will be installed by Jai Shri Ram Foundation at a cost of ₹300 crore. The Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt donated the 10-acre plot for the construction of the statue, coming up along with a Ram Mandir.

Sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who designed the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue at Kevadia in Gujarat, is doing this project.

While tweeting on the occasion, Mr. Amit Shah called the statue as colossal, which would immerse the city of Mantralayam with the emotion of devotion, “inspiring people to remain unwavering in their commitment to our rich and timeless civilizational values”.

The Raghavendra Swamy Mutt pontiff Sri Subudendra Theertha Swamy and former member of the Rajya Sabha T.G. Venkatesh took part in the ceremony.

