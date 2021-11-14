Amit Shah arrives in Tirupati for Southern Zonal Council meet

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy receiving Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Tirupati airport on Saturday.

TIRUPATI

14 November 2021 00:22 IST

State makes elaborate arrangements for the event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tirupati by a special flight from New Delhi on Saturday on a two-day official visit to Andhra Pradesh. He will chair the 29th Meet of the Southern Zonal Council here on Sunday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who arrived from Gannavaram airport earlier, greeted Mr. Shah along with key Cabinet colleagues and functionaries of the government.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Mines P. Ramachandra Reddy, Home Minister M. Sucharita, and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy were among those who welcomed Mr. Shah.

After exchanging pleasantries, both Mr. Shah and Mr. Jagan left for Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Over 1,500 police personnel were drafted for the security arrangements on the eve of the Southern Council meeting.

On Sunday morning, Mr. Shah will fly to Venkatachalam in SPSR Nellore district to take part in the programmes organised by the Swanabharati Trust, Akshara Vidyalaya Trust, and Muppavarapu Trust. He will inaugurate the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Swarnabharati Trust. The Union Home Minister will fly back to Tirupati to chair the Southern Zonal council meet at 3 p.m. He will later return to New Delhi.

Arrangements

The State government had made elaborate arrangements for the 29th Southern Zonal Council Meet, scheduled at Hotel Taj in Tirupati on Sunday, which will have the presence of a galaxy of dignitaries from the southern States and Union Territories.

Mr. Jagan will deliver the welcome address, followed by the introductory addresses by the Administrator of the Lakshadweep, Lieutenant Governors of the Andaman and Nicobar, and Puducherry; and the Chief Ministers of Puducherry, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

After the opening remarks of the Union Home Minister, the item-wise discussion on agenda would be held, with a presentation by the Secretary of the Inter-State Council Secretariat. After the concluding session, Mr. Jagan will host dinner for the dignitaries.