Amidst surge in COVID cases, Visakhapatnam reports three ‘suicides’ in 10 days

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 April 2021 19:36 IST

Social media messages playing a key role in creating apprehensions among patients, says psychiatrist

Amidst surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave, the city has reportedly seen at least three suicides, including two from the CSR Block of King George Hospital, in the last 10 days.

A 41-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at CSR Block of King George Hospital, allegedly ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of the building here on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The deceased was identified as A. Venkat Rao, a resident of Punjab Hotel Junction.

The police said that Venkat Rao was suspected to have been depressed after being infected with the virus.

“According to the KGH officials, he fell from the CSR block terrace. We are yet to ascertain whether he had jumped to end his life or is there any other reason,” said the police.

This is second suspected suicide in the CSR block of KGH. Earlier, on April 15, a 50-year-old patient Venkata Ramani from Anakapalle, had reportedly jumped to her death.

In another incident, a 48-year-old man, V. Venkata Satyanarayana, was found dead in Mudasarlova reservoir on Monday.

According to reports, Venkata Satyanarayana had left house and ended his life by allegedly jumping into the reservoir. In his suicide note, he had reportedly stated that he had been suffering from health issues for the last one week, apart from financial issues, as reasons behind taking the extreme step.

“His body was sent for post-mortem. COVID-19 test would also be conducted,” said the police.

Since the pandemic, the district has recorded 593 deaths. In this month so far, 47 persons succumbed to the coronavirus.

Experts say many people, who are infected with the virus, especially during the second wave, have been facing tremendous mental pressure leading to depression and suicidal tendencies.

“The virus has both short and long-term effects on the body. But it is the short-term effect that is creating fears in the minds, which are generated from various apprehensions,” said psychiatrist N.N. Raju.

According to him, messages on social media are playing a key role in creating apprehensions among patients. The fear on financial viability and recovery is creating suicidal tendencies, said Prof. Raju.

Counselling centres

Support from family and setting up of counselling centres at hospitals and tele-counselling can reduce the risk of suicidal tendencies among the patients, he said.

Those who are in distress can contact the police helpline no. 100.