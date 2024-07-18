GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amid Kannadiga job quota bill concerns, Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh invites companies to State

The AP Minister’s remarks comes after NASSCOM expressed disappointment over the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024.

Updated - July 18, 2024 06:41 am IST

Published - July 18, 2024 06:25 am IST - Amaravati

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh.

Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Amid the concerns from industry circles over the proposed Karnataka’s a draft Bill  mandating reservation for locals, and subsequently which was put on hold, Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, extended an open invitation to NASSCOM members to set up shop in the state, f

“We understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI and data center cluster at Vizag,”, he said in a post in X (formerly Twitter).

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) expressed disappointment over the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024.

The IT industry body observed that the restrictions mandated by this bill "could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce".

Amid this backdrop, Mr. Lokesh welcomed IT, IT services, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related companies to relocate and expand in Andhra Pradesh..

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, was cleared in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Mr. Siddaramaiah on July 15.

It mandates that industries, factories, and other establishments appoint local candidates in 50% of management positions and 70% in non-management positions.

As the draft Bill cleared by the Karnataka Cabinet garnered adverse reactions from industry heads and trade bodies in the State, the government late on Wednesday, July 17 announced that it had been “temporarily withheld” and a decision would be taken later after a review.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / development / state politics / investments

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.