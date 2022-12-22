  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amid COVID surge in China, health officials in Anantapur get down to testing again

Adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour, DMHO tells public as Centre issues advisory to States

December 22, 2022 12:30 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Samples being collected from a woman at Bhairasamudram Dr. YSR Village Health Clinic of Bhramasamudram PHC in Anantapur district on Wednesday.

Samples being collected from a woman at Bhairasamudram Dr. YSR Village Health Clinic of Bhramasamudram PHC in Anantapur district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

After the Central government on Tuesday issued an advisory to States in view of the COVID surge in China and other countries, officials of the Anantapur District Medical and Health department on Wednesday began conducting Rapid Antigen Tests.

District Medical and Health Officer P. Yungandhar told  The Hindu on Wednesday that all the Dr. YSR Village Health Clinics were supplied with 10 kits each and that every primary health centre was asked to collect samples from symptomatic persons.

“By 5 p.m., 126 samples were collected at village health clinics and all of them turned out to be negative,” he said.

Pubic has been asked to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour as China, US and Brazil, among others, have witnessed a surge in COVID infections.

The steps recommended by the Centre include increased genome sequencing and surveillance, and use of mask in crowded places. 

In Kurnool district, however, no tests were done. District Immunization Officer K. Visweswara Reddy said that they were waiting for instructions from the State Headquarters.

At present, no person has presented themselves at the Care and Cure Hospital with COVID symptoms in the last one week. So far, only those travelling abroad and requiring a RTPCR certificate has gotten the test done.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.