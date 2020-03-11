Andhra Pradesh

Amid COVID-19 scare, TTD issues advisory to NRIs, foreigners

Amid fresh coronavirus cases being reported in parts of the country, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that manages the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here has issued an advisory asking foreigners, NRIs and others not to visit the temple for 28 days after they landed in the country.

The advisory was issued late on Tuesday as a precautionary measure to check the spread of COVID-19.

A TTD statement here said the temple administration has been taking all measures to protect the health of the lakhs of pilgrims visiting the temple.

