American Corner in AU will help bridge the skill gaps: CM

‘It will go a long way in enabling students to study abroad’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the American Corner in Andhra University in the virtual mode from Amaravati on Thursday.

Expressing happiness that the U.S. government had chosen Andhra University in the State to establish the third American Corner in India, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “This is just the beginning, and we hope that the U.S. will also be setting up an American Consulate in Visakhapatnam in the future.”

Speaking about the initiative taken by the American Consulate in collaboration with A.U., the Chief Minister said that the American Corner would go a long way in bridging the skill gaps of the students.

“It will play a vital role in enabling the students to study abroad,” he said.

He thanked U.S. Consul General from Hyderabad Joel Reifman, USAID Mission Director in India Veena Reddy, Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate, Hyderabad, David Moyer, and AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy for taking the initiative forward.

He later formally pressed the button to virtually launch the American Corner, which was followed by a video presentation on the facility.

Thrust areas

Earlier, briefing about the American Corner, Mr. Joel Reifman said it was a place for public gathering.

“The idea is to focus on development of English language, women empowerment, and to enable students to get the latest information on U.S. education and to bridge the gap between the U.S. and A.P.,” he said.

Setting up the American Corner in Visakhapatnam would pave the way for bettering the working relationship between both the countries, keeping in mind the Indo-Pacific region, he observed.

Mr. Reifman also said students would benefit from the Education USA programme and learn more about higher education in the U.S. at the American Corner.

Prof. Prasad Reddy said by setting up the American Corner, the university had taken a step towards becoming a world-class university.

“We have a strong alumni presence across the globe, and this place will soon connect to the global community,” he said.

Research activity

Later, addressing the media, Mr. David Moyer said, apart from language training and expert talks, the Corner would help researchers in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in getting connected with experts and universities in the U.S. and also give assistance in finding US government funding.

“One area where we will like to focus on is research on clean energy,” he said.

“We can also discuss avenues of entrepreneurship and faculty exchange,” Mr. Moyer added.

Ms. Veena Reddy and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna spoke.

Minister for Industries M. Goutham Reddy was with the Chief Minister.

Ms. Veena Reddy also visited the world’s first ‘water from air’ kiosk that was set up by the USAID and Safe Water Network. She also visited the PHC where vaccines were being administered.