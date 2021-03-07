American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin global summit in Vizag on May 1, 2

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) will be holding a global summit here on May 1 and .
About 100 doctors from the USA will be interacting with 300 doctors from India on various subjects of mutual interest. The objective of the meeting is scientific exchange of ideas and possible mutual cooperation in the field of medicine. The American delegation will be led by Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda and Dr. Prasad Chalasani.
The Indian counterparts had a preliminary meeting at the Andhra Medical College(AMC) Principal’s office here on Sunday.
Dr. T. Ravi Raju will be the chairman of the local organising committee and Dr. P.V. Sudhakar will be the co-chairman.
Dr. K. Venkateswarlu, Dr. G. Ravindrababu, Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Dr. C. R. Venkata Chelam, Dr. SNR Naveen, Dr. Mohan Maharaj, Dr. P. Jagadeesh, Dr. B. Devi Madhavi, Dr. N.P. Sirisha and Dr. K. Shilpa attended the meeting.
