Andhra Pradesh

American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin global summit in Vizag on May 1, 2

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) will be holding a global summit here on May 1 and .

About 100 doctors from the USA will be interacting with 300 doctors from India on various subjects of mutual interest. The objective of the meeting is scientific exchange of ideas and possible mutual cooperation in the field of medicine. The American delegation will be led by Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda and Dr. Prasad Chalasani.

The Indian counterparts had a preliminary meeting at the Andhra Medical College(AMC) Principal’s office here on Sunday.

Dr. T. Ravi Raju will be the chairman of the local organising committee and Dr. P.V. Sudhakar will be the co-chairman.

Dr. K. Venkateswarlu, Dr. G. Ravindrababu, Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Dr. C. R. Venkata Chelam, Dr. SNR Naveen, Dr. Mohan Maharaj, Dr. P. Jagadeesh, Dr. B. Devi Madhavi, Dr. N.P. Sirisha and Dr. K. Shilpa attended the meeting.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2021 6:34:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/american-association-of-physicians-of-indian-origin-global-summit-in-vizag-on-may-1-2/article34013080.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY