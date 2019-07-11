Amenities created for public attending Spandana: SP

Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu on Thursday said that basic amenities had been created for the public attending the grievance programme, Spandana, every Monday.

Speaking to the media here, the SP said that on an average about one hundred people were expected to visit the District Police Office during the Spandana, including women with babies in arms, elderly and infirm persons and people with special needs.

Mr. Appala Naidu said that on a priority basis, a baby feeding centre had been arranged on the office premises to help lactating mothers besides cradles. For children in the age group of 2-5 accompanying their mothers, a play zone had been created with some equipment.

“Mineral water, milk and biscuits would be provided to visitors, and butter milk for women and elderly,” the SP said.

Ramps

For the convenience of the visitors with special needs, ramps were created at the entrance of the office, so that they could make their way on wheelchairs. “We had also kept ready wheelchairs for the convenience of elderly persons. A couple of home guards or community police officers would take care of those in need of wheelchairs,” he said.

The SP said that steps would be taken to create similar facilities at the Spandana venues at the police sub-divisional offices at Madanapalle, Palamaner and Puttur.