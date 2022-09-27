Andhra Pradesh: Amendments to Forest Act harmful to society, say environmental activists

Tribals take out protest rally in Parvatipuram; MLC assures to take up issue in Legislative Council

K Srinivasa Rao PARVATIPURAM
September 27, 2022 19:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of AP Rythu Coolie Sangham taking part in a protest rally in Parvatipuram on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Coolie Sangham State president Simhadri Jhansi on Tuesday said that the amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act-1980 would be detrimental to the interests of the society as it would lead to ecological imbalances and drying up of rivers.

The outfit organised a large public meeting, rally and cultural programmes in Parvatipuram to draw public attention to their cause. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Jhansi said that through the proposal to amend the Act, the Union government was hoping to benefit the corporate firms which in turn were planning to loot mineral wealth of the country.

“Even the British had given top priority to the conservation of forests as they would ensure ecological balance and a smooth flow of rainwater into the sea. The livelihood of lakhs of tribal people would be affected by the relaxation of norms,” Ms. Jhansi alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Member of AP Legislative Assembly (Teachers’ Constituency) Pakalapati Raghuvarma feared that the farmers and common people would also become victims if amendments were made to the historic Act which was enacted to protect not just flora but fauna as well. He assured to raise the issue in the next session of the Legislative Council.

The organisation’s district secretary D. Varma asked the State government to strongly oppose the amendments as it would lead to extraction of mineral wealth in Parvatipuram-Manyam district. AP Teachers’ Federation State general secretary K. Bhanumurthy said that future generations would pay the price for the systematic damage being caused to the environment now.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Several leaders of various local organisations were present at the meeting. Many tribals from different parts of Gumma Lakshmipuram, Kurupam, Makkuva, Saluru and other mandals vowed to fight the government’s move to amend the Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
environmental issues
mining

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app