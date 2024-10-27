ADVERTISEMENT

Ameer Babu appointed patron of national Urdu seminar in Andhra Pradesh

Updated - October 27, 2024 07:24 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

V.S. Ameer Babu, who has been appointed the patron of national Urdu seminar.

‘Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu’ has named V.S. Ameer Babu, president of Kadapa District Film Exhibitors Association, as patron of the national Urdu seminar to be held at Government Women’s Degree College in Kadapa on November 9 and 10, in recognition of his contribution to the development of the language.

The organisation’s Kadapa district general secretary Syed Hidayathullah has also named Sattar Faizi as the chairman of the seminar.

The prestigious event is being conducted in Kadapa after a gap of six years. Delegates, including scholars, researchers, critics, poets and writers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, will deliberate on issues pertaining to the Urdu language, literature and culture. Twenty-four scholars will present papers on various issues. A Mushaira (gathering of poets) and elocution competitions will also be organised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US