Ameer Babu appointed patron of national Urdu seminar in Andhra Pradesh

Updated - October 27, 2024 07:24 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
V.S. Ameer Babu, who has been appointed the patron of national Urdu seminar.

V.S. Ameer Babu, who has been appointed the patron of national Urdu seminar.

‘Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu’ has named V.S. Ameer Babu, president of Kadapa District Film Exhibitors Association, as patron of the national Urdu seminar to be held at Government Women’s Degree College in Kadapa on November 9 and 10, in recognition of his contribution to the development of the language.

The organisation’s Kadapa district general secretary Syed Hidayathullah has also named Sattar Faizi as the chairman of the seminar.

The prestigious event is being conducted in Kadapa after a gap of six years. Delegates, including scholars, researchers, critics, poets and writers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, will deliberate on issues pertaining to the Urdu language, literature and culture. Twenty-four scholars will present papers on various issues. A Mushaira (gathering of poets) and elocution competitions will also be organised.

Published - October 27, 2024 07:22 pm IST

