AMCANA donates equipment worth ₹50 lakh to King George Hospital

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 May 2021 23:15 IST

Andhra Medical College Alumni Association of North America (AMCANA) has contributed emergency relief equipment and consumables worth ₹50 lakh to King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam.

The relief material, which includes oxygen concentrators, BiPap machines, NIV masks, PPE kits, N-95 masks, insulin syringes, glucometers and disposable gloves, was handed over to Dr. Mythili, Superintendent of KGH, Visakhapatnam.

Advertising

Advertising

After receiving the relief material, Dr. Mythili thanked AMCANA for its gesture and said that AMCANA has always stepped up to help in the time of need.

Dr. Nagendra Myneni, president, AMCANA, responded with a definite promise to contribute further as per the requirement with the help of contributions from the distinguished old students of AMC. He said the group was also conducting daily Zoom conferences by world-class experts to share their experience with doctors in India to help treat COVID-19 patients.