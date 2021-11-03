AMC gets four PG seats in dermatology

ANANTAPUR

03 November 2021 01:39 IST

The Anantapur Government Medical College has been sanctioned four seats in the dermatology postgraduate course from the 2021-2022 academic year, Medical College Principal Myreddy Neeraja said on Tuesday.

The college was recently sanctioned seven PG seats in the ENT Department and with this, the total number of PG seats has gone up from 57 to 68 this year.

Advertising

Advertising