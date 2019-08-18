AMC Assistant Professor apologises over dance

Assistant Professor from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Suryanarayana, whose dance moves are going viral in social media since the last two days, has apologised for his actions after the Superintendent of King George Hospital (KGH), Arjuna, sought an explanation from him over dancing to the tunes of movie songs on Independence Day celebrations at the college premises.

The Assistant Professor danced to songs from Actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s hit movie ‘Prem Nagar’.

While a few netizens lauded his moves and called him ‘Dancing Doctor,’ some others criticised. However, it was learnt that the Assistant Professor has danced after the I-day event, but not during the programme.

“Suryanarayana, who is an alumnus of AMC is an artist, and had actively taken part in cultural programmes, during student days. After the I-Day celebrations, he danced to a few patriotic songs, for which he got applause and then continued to movie songs also in a celebration mood. It was not at all intentional and he also assured that such incidents will not recur,” said Dr Arjuna.