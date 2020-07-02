Ambulances will improve access to healthcare in remote areas: deputy CM

The launch of a fleet of new ambulance vehicles under ‘108’ and ‘104’ services will certainly reduce the response time in case of emergency and improve the access to healthcare services by the poor, especially those living in the remote corners of the State, said Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, while flagging off the vehicles allocated to the respective mandals at Tirupati on Thursday.
Mr. Narayanaswamy said the move stands testimony to the government’s commitment to provide the best healthcare services to the people.
Referring to the Aarogyasri and ambulance schemes that was introduced during the tenure of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had carried it forward.
Dig at Naidu
“When the entire nation is lauding the scheme, only TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders have chosen to see corruption in it,” said Minister for Mines and Geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.
The Minister urged Mr. Naidu not to politicise every issue. Collector Bharat Narayan Gupta spoke on the district’s preparedness in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Paradigm shift’
In Kadapa, Mr.Amzath Basha flagged off the new ambulance vehicles and described the government move as a ‘paradigm shift’ in the history of emergency medical infrastructure.
“Now, healthcare services will be available at people’s doorstep. The ambulance services will go a long way in tackling the pandemic,” he said.
Collector Ch. Hari Kiran announced that a control room would be set up to monitor the movement of the ambulances.
