Ambulance seized with liquor bottles

VIJAYAWADA

16 June 2020 23:11 IST

The Krishna district police on Tuesday seized 107 liquor bottles that were allegedly being smuggled from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh in an ambulance.

During a vehicle check at the border checkpost, police found liquor bottles in the private ambulance. Two persons were arrested and the liquor bottles seized along with the vehicle.

The Veerulapadu police registered a case and took up an investigation.