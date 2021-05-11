Ambulance drivers warned against overcharging

Vizinagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal on Tuesday warned that the government would take stern action against ambulance drivers and owners who were collecting hefty amounts from family members of deceased COVID-19 patients.

In a press release, he said the Transport Department had fixed the rates based on the vehicle models and distance. He said that the charges were ranging from ₹1,760 to ₹6,160, and collection of more amount would be viewed seriously.

“We are receiving complaints from many people about collection of abnormal charges for carrying bodies to cremation grounds and villages of the deceased persons. It is highly unwarranted,” Dr. Jawaharlal said.

People who have grievances can lodge their complaints with Motor Vehicle Inspectors JVSS Prasad (91542-94414) and U. Durga Prasad (91542-94615), according to a press release.