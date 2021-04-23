Ambulance drivers warned against fleecing public

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 April 2021 01:22 IST

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam has warned private ambulance operators of severe action if they hiked charges.

In a statement, the DTC said that checks were being conducted on private ambulances in the city, and said they would continue. The registration of the ambulance would be suspended for a month if operators charge higher rates, he said and urged the public to inform transport officials if they come across any harassment by private ambulance drivers.

