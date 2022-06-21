Ambulance driver, technician attacked in Adoni

A 108 ambulance driver and technician of the Woman and Child Maternity Hospital in Adoni were allegedly atacked by a group of people over a trivial dispute on Monday, resulting in the hospitalisation of the duo.

The act was condemned by locals, who witnessed the attack and informed the police..

Adoni I Town Circle Inspector Gunasekhar Babu said the duo had brought a pregnant woman to the hospital in the ambulance, and was about to leave when some persons parked their two-wheelers in front of the ambulance, making it difficult for the staff to leave on another emergency call.

When the driver Jagadeesh and technician Ramakrishna asked the persons to remove their vehicles, the latter reportedly assaulted them.

Both of them were admitted to hospital for treatment and are doing fine now, the CI said, adding that the accused have been taken into custody and a case registered against them under Sections 506 (read with) 34, 323, and 341.