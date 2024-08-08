ADVERTISEMENT

Ambulance atrocities: BJP petitions Ruia Hospital authorities

Published - August 08, 2024 08:35 pm IST - TIRUPATI

People running private ambulances have turned into a cartel and have fixed exorbitant prices, even for short distances. The poor and middle class, who are already saddened by the death of a family member, are further squeezed and forced to pay through their nose, accuses Samanchi Srinivas

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas and party leaders submitting a representation to SVRRGGH Superintendent and Additional DME Dr. G. Ravi Prabhu in Tirupati on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have taken serious exception to the manner in which the private ambulance vehicles were resorting to fleecing poor patients at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) in Tirupati, and demanded deterrent action against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, accompanied by Assembly constituency convener K. Ajay Kumar and district secretary T.D. Varaprasad, submitted a representation to the SVRRGGH Superintendent Dr. G. Ravi Prabhu, who is also the Additional Director of Medical Education (DME), seeking his intervention on the issue.

Accusing the ambulance drivers as operating like a ‘mafia’, he recalled the scores of instances when impoverished family members were forced to take their deceased kins, especially children and infants, on two-wheelers.

“The people running private ambulances have turned into a cartel and have fixed exorbitant prices, even for short distances. The poor and middle class, who are already saddened by the death of a family member, are further squeezed and forced to pay through their nose, thanks to this unhelpful attitude of the ambulance drivers,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Srinivas had recently submitted a representation to the Minister for Health, Satya Kumar Yadav, on the issue and appealed to the government to crack the whip on the erring drivers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US