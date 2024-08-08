Ambulance atrocities: BJP petitions Ruia Hospital authorities

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have taken serious exception to the manner in which the private ambulance vehicles were resorting to fleecing poor patients at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) in Tirupati, and demanded deterrent action against them.

BJP State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, accompanied by Assembly constituency convener K. Ajay Kumar and district secretary T.D. Varaprasad, submitted a representation to the SVRRGGH Superintendent Dr. G. Ravi Prabhu, who is also the Additional Director of Medical Education (DME), seeking his intervention on the issue.

Accusing the ambulance drivers as operating like a ‘mafia’, he recalled the scores of instances when impoverished family members were forced to take their deceased kins, especially children and infants, on two-wheelers.

“The people running private ambulances have turned into a cartel and have fixed exorbitant prices, even for short distances. The poor and middle class, who are already saddened by the death of a family member, are further squeezed and forced to pay through their nose, thanks to this unhelpful attitude of the ambulance drivers,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Mr. Srinivas had recently submitted a representation to the Minister for Health, Satya Kumar Yadav, on the issue and appealed to the government to crack the whip on the erring drivers.