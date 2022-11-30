‘Ambivalent’ stand of YSRCP on capital issue is creating confusion in Andhra Pradesh, says Chinta Mohan

November 30, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - NELLORE

Congress senior leader Chinta Mohan has said that confusion reigns supreme over the location of the capital city in Andhra Pradesh due to the ‘ambivalent stand’ taken by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Adviser to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, in his response to the Supreme Court hearing on the Amaravati issue, did not make it clear whether the capital would be developed in Amaravati. Uncertainty looms large on the status of Kurnool and Visakhapatnam, leaving people from different regions of the State in a quandary,” said the former Union Minister.

He opined that locating the capital in Tirupati would be the best option as more than one lakh acres of government land was available between Rapur and Yerpedu as also abundant water from Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs. He expressed dissatisfaction over a ₹470 crore project to bring drinking water to Tirupati from Somasila ‘not making any progress’.

The Congress Working Committee Special Invitee was addressing the media at Rapur after undertaking a door-to-door campaign to highlight the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Farmers are in trouble because of unremunerative prices for their produce and increasing cost of farm inputs, including fertilizers on which hefty taxes had been imposed,” he said.

He emphasised the urgent need for the return of the Congress party to power at the Centre and in the State to achieve inclusive growth and revive big ticket projects including the NTPC-BHEL power plant at Mannavaram and the port project at Dugarajapatnam which remained a non-starter. ‘‘The Congress, if voted to power, will ensure at least one job per family,” he said.

The port promised in the A.P. State Reorganisation Act could not make any headway because of the ‘indifferent attitude’ of the BJP at the Centre and the YSRCP government in the State, he said, adding that the previous TDP government did not put any effort to bring the port project to fruition.

He demanded restoration of scholarships for students from Dalit and minority communities by the Union and State governments.