‘Ambiguity over capital issue hampered growth of N. Andhra’

VIZIANAGARAM

24 November 2021 00:46 IST

YSRCP govt. has no commitment to development of the region, says Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Former Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju has alleged that the State government’s ambiguity over the issues pertaining to the capital has hampered the development of the north coastal region including Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

Referring to the repeal of the laws on three capitals, the TDP leader said setting up executive capital in Visakhapatnam would not benefit much as the people of the north Andhra region also wanted Amaravati as the capital, effective administration and overall development of all 13 districts in the State.

Bhogapuram airport

“The growth of the north Andhra region has come a halt with the uncertainty over the capital issue,” he said and expressed displeasure over the inordinate delay in the construction of Bhogapuram greenfield airport for which he had taken initiative as the Union Civil Aviation Minister.

“The government had taken back 500 acres from the allocated 2,700 acres for the project. The remaining 2,200 acres is not sufficient for the construction of cargo and MRO facilities. The delay is depriving the region of growth and job opportunities,” said Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju. He alleged that the YSRCP government had no commitment to the development of the North Andhra region and that it was evident with the decision to take back 500 acres of land allocated to the Bhogapuram airport project,” he added.