Ambiguity over A.P.-Telangana common admissions policy worries students

Uncertainty continues over the common admissions policy followed hitherto by the Telugu States as stipulated in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014.

With Hyderabad ceasing to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from June 2, which marks completion of 10 years of bifurcation, there is no clarity if the common admissions policy between the two States will continue.

This ambiguity is causing stress among students of Andhra Pradesh, who are aspiring for a seat in the Telangana Universities offering professional courses.

The former Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education J. Syamala Rao, had held talks with his Telangana counterpart, but a final picture was yet to emerge.

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) contend that as per the norm, the common admissions in the two States should continue this academic year since notifications for conduct of all the common entrance tests for admissions into professional courses were issued before June 2, 2024, by both the States.

“We have informed the government about the situation, and we are waiting for its directions in this regard,” said an official from the APSCHE.

The Reorganisation Act had mandated continuation of the common admission process provided under Article 371 D of the Constitution for both the successor States for a period of 10 years starting from June 2, 2014.

Under this rule, 85% of the seats in the higher education institutions in Telangana are reserved for the students there and the remaining 15% seats are open for all.

Students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can compete for a seat in the 15% ‘unreserved’ category. The rule is followed by both the Telugu States.

Clause 95, under Part XI of the Reorganisation Act deals with the issue of access to higher education.

It says, “In order to ensure equal opportunities for quality higher education to all students in the successor States, the existing admission quotas in all government or private, aided or unaided, institutions of higher, technical and medical education in so far as it is provided under Article 371 D of the Constitution, shall continue as such for a period of 10 years, during which the existing common admission process shall continue.”

Provision for amendment

There is also a provision for an amendment to Article 371 D, under Clause 97 (under Part XII), which says: “The President may, by order made with respect to the State of A.P. or the State of Telangana, provide, having regard to the requirement of each State, for equitable opportunities and facilities for the people belonging to different parts of such State, in the matter of public employment and in the matter of education, and different provisions may be made for various parts of the States.”

