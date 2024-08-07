Ambiguity looms over volunteer system as Andhra Pradesh government yet to come clear on it

Though the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have promised to retain the volunteers’ system introduced by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh, and have appealed to them in the run-up to the elections not to put in their papers lest they should lose the proposed enhanced wages, about two-and-a-half-lakh volunteers have now lost hopes about continuation of their jobs.

They have reportedly been asked not to attend to their duties. Besides, they have not been receiving their salary for the past two months.

Their apprehensions have worsened with the recent directions from the government to the district Collectors to make sure that the WhatsApp and Telegram groups created by the volunteers be deleted before August 5 (Monday) evening 5 p.m.

These social media groups have allegedly been started by the volunteers without any instructions from the previous government.

“Through the WhatsApp group, we used to share information about the government schemes to the people. We have been asked to delete this and share a screenshot of the same to the ward secretariat staff. This looks like an end of our jobs. As there is no clarity on the continuation of the system, many of our colleagues have joined as gig workers,” says a volunteer on condition of anonymity.

During the elections, the NDA leaders had promised to continue the volunteer system and double the salary of each volunteer to ₹10,000 from ₹5,000 earlier. After coming to power, they did not make any statement on that.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that the government will either remove, or limit the volunteers’ services.

Rubbishing the rumours doing the rounds on various social media platforms, Minister for Social Welfare, Village and Ward Secretariats and Welfare of the Disabled Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy promised to continue the system.

“The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will stick to the promise given to the volunteers before the elections,” Dr. Swamy made it clear.

“The NDA-led government will act responsibly on the future of the volunteers across the State, and advised them not to believe in rumours that create fear among them,” the Minister said.

He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were spreading false information about the government through such fake stories.

The Minister further alleged that the YSRCP leaders had used the volunteer system politically under the guise of government services.

“Before elections, they prodded the volunteers to resign and work for them. Now, they are propagating baseless stories against the NDA government to create panic among the volunteers,” Dr. Swamy said.

