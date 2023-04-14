ADVERTISEMENT

Ambedkar’s bronze statue unveiled in Konaseema Collectorate

April 14, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Another statue to come up in Rajamahendravaram

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla paying tributes after unveiling a bronze bust of Ambedkar at the Collectorate in Amalapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla on Friday unveiled a bronze statue of Ambedkar at the Collectorate to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Accompanied by District Revenue Officer Ch. Sattibabu and other Collectorate staff, Mr. Shukla offered a floral tribute to the statue and recollected Ambedkar’s contribution to the nation. He appealed to the youth to draw inspiration from the life of Ambedkar. 

Transport Minister P. Viswaroop participated in the events held to celebrate the occasion at many places in the district.

In Rajamahendravaram city, MP Margani Bharat announced that a statue of Ambedkar would be erected by spending ₹60 lakh at the Gokavaram bus stand.

CONNECT WITH US