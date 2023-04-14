HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ambedkar’s bronze statue unveiled in Konaseema Collectorate

Another statue to come up in Rajamahendravaram

April 14, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla paying tributes after unveiling a bronze bust of Ambedkar at the Collectorate in Amalapuram on Friday.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla paying tributes after unveiling a bronze bust of Ambedkar at the Collectorate in Amalapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla on Friday unveiled a bronze statue of Ambedkar at the Collectorate to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Accompanied by District Revenue Officer Ch. Sattibabu and other Collectorate staff, Mr. Shukla offered a floral tribute to the statue and recollected Ambedkar’s contribution to the nation. He appealed to the youth to draw inspiration from the life of Ambedkar. 

Transport Minister P. Viswaroop participated in the events held to celebrate the occasion at many places in the district.

In Rajamahendravaram city, MP Margani Bharat announced that a statue of Ambedkar would be erected by spending ₹60 lakh at the Gokavaram bus stand.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.